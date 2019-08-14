Analysts See $0.05 EPS for Tecsys Inc. (TCS); Shellback Capital LP Lifted Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position

Shellback Capital Lp increased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 14.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp acquired 30,000 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 240,000 shares with $12.77M value, up from 210,000 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $64.93B valuation. The stock increased 3.52% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 6.28M shares traded or 4.51% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13

Analysts expect Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) to report $0.05 EPS on September, 5.T_TCS’s profit would be $654,120 giving it 63.05 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Tecsys Inc.’s analysts see 400.00% EPS growth. It closed at $12.61 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TCS News: 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group Sees FY Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP – ISSUES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF FLAT TO UP 1%; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE 4Q EPS 18C; 05/04/2018 – CPSC: MIZCO SOLD RECALLED CHARGING STATIONS AT CONTAINER STORE; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE 4Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 23C; 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS OF $0.27 TO $0.37 AND ADJ EPS OF $0.35 TO $0.45; 05/04/2018 – Mizco International Recalls Power Bank Charging Stations Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold at The Container Store; 16/03/2018 Container Store Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ The Container Store Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCS)

More notable recent Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Container Store Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:TCS) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) CEO Melissa Reiff on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 71% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Reliance shares see biggest intraday gain in a decade; rivals hit by disruption fears – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Reliance shares see biggest intraday rise in decade; rivals hit by disruption worries – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

TECSYS Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, and point-of-use in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $164.97 million. The firm offers EliteSeries, an enterprise supply chain platform comprising warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and analytics solutions; and EliteSeries Warehouse Management Systems for IBM System i that is designed to manage various activities in the warehouse, such as receiving, putaway, cross docking, replenishment, order planning, load building, pallet building, picking, packing, kitting, shipping, cycle counting, returns management, quality control, freight management, labour management, and warehouse planning. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Logi-D iD-SUITE of solutions, which include inventory management, clinical traceability, cost capture, and patient charging capabilities for reduce operating costs and enhancing revenue capture in hospitals and healthcare organizations; PointForce Enterprise, a multi-company, multi-currency, and multi-warehouse application for wholesalers, importers, and distributors who sell to retailers; and Streamline, a suite of software for the industrial vertical distribution sector comprising sales order management, inventory management, customer service inquiry, job costing, financials, price book integration, e-commerce, and executive management applications.

Shellback Capital Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 5,000 shares to 6,000 valued at $10.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 67,200 shares and now owns 430,690 shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was reduced too.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TJX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 4,090 shares. Professional Advisory Serv Inc accumulated 335,551 shares or 3.59% of the stock. Northstar Invest Advisors Lc has invested 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Company has 0.6% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). West Oak Capital Lc reported 400 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 5.73M shares. Sather Fincl Grp owns 98,902 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd reported 5,164 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 1.06M shares. Intact Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Jlb & Associate stated it has 229,993 shares or 2.58% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 14,885 shares stake. Dynamic Capital Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Chatham Capital holds 0.13% or 9,252 shares in its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $43 lowest target. $55.60’s average target is 3.85% above currents $53.54 stock price. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 28 by CFRA. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold”. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Buckingham Research maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.