Analysts See $0.05 EPS for Tecsys Inc. (TCS); Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Sentiment Is 1.08

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC) investors sentiment is 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither positive nor negative, as only 55 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 51 cut down and sold positions in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 14.88 million shares, up from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Bryn Mawr Bank Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 43 Increased: 37 New Position: 18.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $702.70 million. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. It has a 11.75 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services.

Analysts await Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.84 per share. BMTC’s profit will be $15.70 million for 11.19 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation for 25,073 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 581,848 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Services Llc has 0.94% invested in the company for 43,566 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 0.79% in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 241,454 shares.

More notable recent Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Edward Garris Joins BMT Wealth Management as Vice President and Wealth Advisor – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “John Bonvetti joins BMT Wealth Management as Senior Vice President, Senior Investment Advisor – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $15.8 Million, Increases Dividend by 4% to $0.26 per share – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 126,681 shares traded or 129.99% up from the average. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) has declined 23.94% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 05/03/2018 Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 09/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Rebrands Powers Craft Insurance Division as BMT Insurance Advisors; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Grows Its BMT Insurance Advisors Announcing The Acquisition Of Domenick & Associates; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMTC); 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million