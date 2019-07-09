Analysts See $0.05 EPS for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE); Clorox Company (the (CLX) Shorts Down By 0.07%

Clorox Company (the (NYSE:CLX) had a decrease of 0.07% in short interest. CLX’s SI was 7.94M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.07% from 7.95 million shares previously. With 1.30M avg volume, 6 days are for Clorox Company (the (NYSE:CLX)’s short sellers to cover CLX’s short positions. The SI to Clorox Company (the’s float is 6.21%. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $154.93. About 301,827 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market

Analysts expect Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. T_TVE’s profit would be $11.32M giving it 10.35 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd’s analysts see -350.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.07. About 104,218 shares traded. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Tamarack Vall Energy (TSE:TVE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tamarack Vall Energy had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) rating on Thursday, February 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $4 target.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. The company has market cap of $468.63 million. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan. It has a 15.8 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Tango Energy Inc. and changed its name to Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. in June 2010.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.73 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. It has a 25.35 P/E ratio. The firm offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold The Clorox Company shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management accumulated 0.03% or 9,723 shares. Inv House Ltd has 0.71% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 40,679 shares. Private Trust Com Na holds 0.16% or 4,749 shares in its portfolio. Violich Capital Management invested 0.3% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Com reported 67 shares. New York-based Two Sigma Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Perkins Coie Trust owns 232 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na has 1,600 shares. Meeder Asset Inc invested in 0% or 171 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Pa owns 2,739 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 362 were accumulated by Guardian Life Ins Of America. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 867 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.04% or 96,485 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 62,235 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 145,876 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Clorox had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 21. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell”. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Wells Fargo.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity. Another trade for 10,585 shares valued at $1.63 million was made by Laszlo Matthew T on Wednesday, February 6.