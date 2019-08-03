Analysts See $0.05 EPS for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM); Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Boosted Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holding

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) stake by 1.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Guardian Trust Company acquired 19,142 shares as Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Capital Guardian Trust Company holds 1.18 million shares with $58.83 million value, up from 1.16 million last quarter. Mondelez International Inc now has $77.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.57 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez

Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. SVM’s profit would be $8.52 million giving it 16.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 695,546 shares traded or 63.59% up from the average. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) has risen 16.29% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SVM News: 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS – HENAN FOUND IS WORKING WITH GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES TO CLEAN UP LEAKED TAILINGS IN CHONG-YANG CREEK AND RESTORE FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL; 16/04/2018 – Silvercorp Reports a Spillage Incident at the Ying Mining District; 13/04/2018 Silvercorp Metals Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Silvercorp to Announce Year-End Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018 on May 24; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – DUE TO INCIDENT, MILLING OPERATIONS AT THE SITE ARE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP REPORTS A SPILLAGE INCIDENT AT YING MINING DISTRICT; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – ONLY A SMALL AMOUNT OF TAILINGS WAS LEAKED DOWNSTREAM TO CHONG-YANG CREEK; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – NO PERSONAL INJURY WAS INCURRED FROM LEAKAGE AT YING MINING DISTRICT OPERATED BY CO’S SUBSIDIARY; 24/05/2018 – Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $47.0 Million, $0.28 Per Share, for Fiscal 2018; 28/05/2018 – Silvercorp Declares Increased Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. also sold $1.40 million worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 4 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mondelez Int`l had 6 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MDLZ in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.11, from 2.28 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 36.53 million shares or 7.00% more from 34.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.