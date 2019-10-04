Analysts See $-0.05 EPS for ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV); Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Had 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Corporate Office Properties Trust Common Stock (NYSE:OFC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Corporate Office Properties Trust Common Stock has $2800 highest and $2300 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is -13.65% below currents $29.53 stock price. Corporate Office Properties Trust Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 2. See Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Underweight New Target: $23.0000 Downgrade

Analysts expect ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) to report $-0.05 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, ServiceSource International, Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.0292 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9042. About 9,960 shares traded. ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) has declined 73.83% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SREV News: 05/03/2018 ServiceSource Announces Continued Growth and Expansion in the Asia-Pacific Japan Region; 03/05/2018 – SERVICESOURCE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF COO; 22/04/2018 – DJ ServiceSource International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SREV); 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource 1Q Rev $58.6M; 03/05/2018 – SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED BRIAN DELANEY, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, PLANS TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE JUN. 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: ServiceSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – SERVICESOURCE SEES FY18 REV. $246M-$249M, SAW $243M-$246M; 03/05/2018 – SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR MARGIN AND EXPENSE GUIDANCE METRICS; 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource Sees 2Q Rev $58.5M-$60.5M; 03/05/2018 – SERVICESOURCE RAISING REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.31 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It has a 19.73 P/E ratio. It specializes in acquiring, developing, owning, leasing and managing high quality office and data center properties.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $9,716 activity. 360 shares were bought by KESLER STEVEN D, worth $9,716.

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company has market cap of $86.32 million. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients?? end-users.