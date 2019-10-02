Analysts See $0.05 EPS for Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES); Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Sentiment Is 1.06

Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 35 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 33 cut down and sold stock positions in Greenlight Capital Re LTD. The hedge funds in our database reported: 16.47 million shares, down from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Greenlight Capital Re LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 22 Increased: 24 New Position: 11.

Analysts expect Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) to report $0.05 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. T_SES’s profit would be $7.92M giving it 25.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 4.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 94,598 shares traded. Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SES News: 26/03/2018 – SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS – BOARD OF ITS AUSTRALIAN PLATFORM COMPANY, AUSTRALIAN FUTURE ENERGY PTY LTD APPOINTED KERRY PARKER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/03/2018 Synthesis Energy Systems Announces its Australian Platform Company, Australian Future Energy, Names Kerry Parker Chief Executive Officer; 14/05/2018 – SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS – AS OF MARCH 31, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $8.6 MLN AND WORKING CAPITAL OF $8.5 MLN

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 68% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Greenlight Re Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Greenlight Re Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares (GLRE) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Caz Investments Lp holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. for 45,000 shares. Continental Advisors Llc owns 144,294 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mangrove Partners has 0.22% invested in the company for 224,532 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Symons Capital Management Inc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 77,516 shares.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $384.23 million. The Company’s frequency business comprises contracts containing smaller losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various property reinsurance services and products that include aviation, commercial, energy, motor physical damage, and personal; casualty reinsurance services and products, which include general, marine, motor, and professional liability; and specialty reinsurance services and products that include financial, health, and workerÂ’s compensation.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 71,084 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) has declined 40.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline

More notable recent Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) news were published by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Share Price – Yahoo Finance UK” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES), The Stock That Slid 67% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At â‚¬27.20, Is SeSa S.p.A. (BIT:SES) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is SAP SE’s (FRA:SAP) 1.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Renesas Electronics Introduces Family of 15 Mbps Photocouplers With Industry Leading Features for Harsh Industrial Applications – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.