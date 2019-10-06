Analysts See $0.05 EPS for Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN); Identive Group (INVE)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to report $0.05 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 73.68% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. RBBN’s profit would be $5.50 million giving it 27.65 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s analysts see -61.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 116,948 shares traded. Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) has declined 31.09% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RBBN News: 26/04/2018 – Ribbon Communications 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 26/04/2018 – Ribbon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ribbon Communications Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 13/04/2018 – Ribbon’s Partner Programs Both Receive 5 Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 18/04/2018 – RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC RBBN.O – CONTINUES TO PURSUE LEGAL REMEDIES AGAINST METASWITCH; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 08/03/2018 – Leading Global Organizations Join LF Networking; 18/04/2018 – Ribbon: Subsidiary Has Filed a Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Metaswitch; 26/04/2018 – RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS SAYS REMAINS COMMITTED TO DELIVERING $75 MLN OF ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Ribbon Communications 1Q Loss $44.9M

Identive Group Inc (INVE) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 8 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 6 trimmed and sold equity positions in Identive Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 5.84 million shares, up from 5.25 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Identive Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $608.34 million. The firm offers Session Border Controllers that address security and interworking requirements for businesses, as well as regional and global communications service providers; Sonus GSX9000 Open Services Switch, which bridges IP and TDM networks by converting voice signal into Internet Protocol (IP) IP packets and transmitting those IP packets on a data network; and Sonus T7000 Intelligent Switching System, a class five end-office soft switch that provides residential and business voice services, as well as IP-IP multimedia processing engine services. It has a 89.19 P/E ratio. It also provides Diameter Signaling Controller, a solution for 4G/long term evolution networks; Sonus Signal Transfer Point that acts as the switch/router in an SS7 signaling network; Sonus PSX Policy & Routing Server, a central routing and policy engine for its soft switch and distributed SBC solutions; and Web Real-Time Communications services solution.

More notable recent Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ribbon to Showcase its Digital Transformation Solutions at GITEX Technology Week – PRNewswire” on October 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ribbon’s Bita Milanian Wins Global Women in Telco & Tech 2019 “Agent of Change” Award – PRNewswire” published on October 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ribbon’s Unified Communications Research on APAC Confirms Opportunity and Need for Comprehensive Solutions – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ribbon Communications Inc. Common Stock (RBBN) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. INVE’s profit will be $505,761 for 41.17 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Identiv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Identiv Makes Products More Intelligent and Allows Consumers to Engage, Track, and Authenticate in the Internet of Things – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Identiv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INVE) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Identiv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INVE) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $169,549 activity.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Identiv, Inc. for 626,069 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 626,069 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Eagle Investment Management Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 1.85 million shares. The California-based Hollencrest Capital Management has invested 0.03% in the stock. Granite Investment Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 78,264 shares.