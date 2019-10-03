Analysts See $0.05 EPS for Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT); TransUnion (TRU) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) to report $0.05 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 58.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. ROYT’s profit would be $1.93 million giving it 7.76 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s analysts see -37.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.028 during the last trading session, reaching $1.552. About 159,154 shares traded. Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) has declined 9.09% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ROYT News: 29/03/2018 – Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces April Cash Distribution; 27/04/2018 – Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces There Will Be No May Cash Distribution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Coast Oil Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROYT); 27/04/2018 – PACIFIC COAST OIL SAYS THERE WILL BE NO DISTRUBTION IN MAY; 09/03/2018 Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K

Among 3 analysts covering TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TransUnion has $9200 highest and $75 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 7.70% above currents $78.3 stock price. TransUnion had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of TRU in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) on Tuesday, July 2 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of TRU in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TRU in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $83.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $75 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $69 New Target: $75 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.08, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 5 investors sold Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares while 9 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.73 million shares or 6.12% less from 5.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 1 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 0% or 10,145 shares. Bancorp Of America De invested 0% in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 490,062 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 7,526 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 131 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 23,536 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Rr Ltd has invested 0.25% in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT). Evergreen Capital Management reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,525 shares. 1,100 are held by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada.

More notable recent Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pacific Coast Oil Trust says no October distribution – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) Announces There Will Be No October Cash Distribution – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMTD, ETFC, JFIN and NIO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces There Will Be No October Cash Distribution – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “9 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. The company has market cap of $59.88 million. The Company’s properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. It has a 4.75 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had proved reserves of 13.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company has market cap of $14.71 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.S. It has a 46.39 P/E ratio. Information Services , International, and Consumer Interactive.