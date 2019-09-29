Analysts See $0.05 EPS for Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT); Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Decreased Its Old Rep Intl (ORI) Holding

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) stake by 24.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 42,900 shares as Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI)’s stock rose 3.03%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 132,080 shares with $2.96M value, down from 174,980 last quarter. Old Rep Intl Corp now has $7.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.41. About 1.62 million shares traded or 8.37% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR

Analysts expect Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) to report $0.05 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 58.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. ROYT’s profit would be $1.93 million giving it 9.90 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s analysts see -37.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.98. About 119,201 shares traded. Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) has declined 9.09% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ROYT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Coast Oil Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROYT); 29/03/2018 – Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces April Cash Distribution; 09/03/2018 Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces There Will Be No May Cash Distribution; 27/04/2018 – PACIFIC COAST OIL SAYS THERE WILL BE NO DISTRUBTION IN MAY

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. The company has market cap of $76.40 million. The Company’s properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. It has a 6.06 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had proved reserves of 13.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.60M for 11.71 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) stake by 25,021 shares to 98,328 valued at $16.39M in 2019Q2. It also upped Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 68,700 shares and now owns 651,639 shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was raised too.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17,728 activity. 200 shares were bought by KOVALESKI CHARLES J, worth $4,140 on Wednesday, April 10.

