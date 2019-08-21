Analysts See $0.05 EPS for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL); ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE EDF ORDINARY SHARE (ECIFF) Shorts Lowered By 15.35%

Analysts expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report $0.05 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 72.22% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. MRVL’s profit would be $33.05 million giving it 124.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 3.62M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 25/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Here’s the privacy-protecting cloud storage idea Marvell’s co-founder is about to unveil; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O -CFIUS REVIEW DETERMINED THAT THERE ARE NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO MERGER; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Allergan: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions

Among 17 analysts covering Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Marvell has $2900 highest and $19 lowest target. $24.71’s average target is -0.84% below currents $24.92 stock price. Marvell had 32 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 22 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, May 31. The stock of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2700 target in Friday, May 31 report. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Friday, March 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) or 15,464 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc owns 19.35M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,462 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 46.08M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 97,510 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc owns 0.04% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 97,189 shares. 472,700 are held by Tdam Usa Incorporated. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 42.95M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 31,504 were accumulated by Thompson Inv Mgmt Inc. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.03% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 17,924 shares. Guggenheim Ltd invested in 0.01% or 62,397 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has 0.04% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 4.53M shares. First Mercantile accumulated 41,548 shares.

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:MRVL) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Media Providers Scramble to Capitalize on the eSport Phenomenon – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. The company has market cap of $16.47 billion. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides networking products comprising Ethernet solutions comprising Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, and single-chip network interface devices; and embedded communication processors.