Analysts See $0.05 EPS for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL); 1ST Source (SRCE) Has 1.33 Sentiment

1ST Source Corp (SRCE) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.47, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 52 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 39 cut down and sold their stakes in 1ST Source Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 17.98 million shares, down from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding 1ST Source Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 31 Increased: 39 New Position: 13.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The Company’s consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. It has a 13.52 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services.

1St Source Bank holds 27.68% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation for 7.23 million shares. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co owns 50,519 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reinhart Partners Inc. has 0.5% invested in the company for 119,829 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 9,878 shares.

Analysts await 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SRCE’s profit will be $22.48M for 12.86 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by 1st Source Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc owns 282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advisors has 11,368 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Investments Limited Oh has 0.2% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 14,577 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Co has 142,397 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Highland Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Fmr Limited Liability Company invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Quantitative Systematic Strategies reported 0.32% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Fjarde Ap accumulated 218,382 shares. Hudson Bay Ltd Partnership invested in 364,957 shares. First Trust Advsrs L P stated it has 983,368 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gagnon Ltd has 0.05% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Whittier Communication Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 1,175 shares. Advsr Asset Management holds 42,972 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 87,259 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Marvell Technology Group had 34 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) rating on Monday, July 22. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $2500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, March 18. Craig Hallum maintained Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Monday, June 24. The rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold” on Thursday, February 7. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. The stock of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 8.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. The company has market cap of $16.55 billion. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides networking products comprising Ethernet solutions comprising Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, and single-chip network interface devices; and embedded communication processors.