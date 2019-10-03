Analysts See $-0.05 EPS for Luminex (LMNX); Cna Financial Trimmed Lincoln Natl In (LNC) Stake By $2.56 Million

Cna Financial Corp decreased Lincoln Natl Corp In (LNC) stake by 41.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cna Financial Corp sold 40,000 shares as Lincoln Natl Corp In (LNC)’s stock declined 1.07%. The Cna Financial Corp holds 56,500 shares with $3.64 million value, down from 96,500 last quarter. Lincoln Natl Corp In now has $10.97B valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.82. About 317,367 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE

Analysts expect Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) to report $-0.05 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter's $0.05 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Luminex Corporation's analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 37,877 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). First Manhattan Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Moreover, Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 678 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 70,169 shares. Massachusetts Finance Co Ma accumulated 1.32M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Ameritas Invest Prns Inc holds 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 3,645 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Oakworth Cap reported 763 shares. 5,121 were reported by Paragon Capital Mngmt. 805,726 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 223 shares. Veritable Lp owns 7,381 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 6,262 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Diversified Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 13,487 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lincoln National has $7500 highest and $67 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 30.12% above currents $54.82 stock price. Lincoln National had 6 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7500 target.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $478.44 million for 5.73 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual earnings per share reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Cna Financial Corp increased Gardner Denver Hldgs stake by 50,000 shares to 85,000 valued at $2.94M in 2019Q2. It also upped Golar Lng Ltd Bermud (NASDAQ:GLNG) stake by 20,400 shares and now owns 55,553 shares. Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) was raised too.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $893.89 million. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis.