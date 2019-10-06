Analysts See $-0.05 EPS for Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR); 1 Analysts Covering SunPower (SPWR)

Analysts expect Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) to report $-0.05 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.41 EPS change or 113.89% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Hi-Crush Inc.’s analysts see 150.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.52. About 670,922 shares traded. Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) has declined 86.16% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.16% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SunPower has $1100 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.50's average target is -0.47% below currents $10.55 stock price.

Hi-Crush Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company has market cap of $156.96 million. The firm offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It currently has negative earnings. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

The stock increased 1.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 4.26M shares traded or 36.75% up from the average. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $398.9 MLN VS $429.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – E PURCHASE PRICE WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SEES 2Q ADJ EBITDA OF $10M TO $35M; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – ANTICIPATES UNIT WILL BORROW FULL AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT PRIOR TO OR ON JUNE 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $0.83; 19/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP SPWR.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8.50 FROM $7.20; 08/05/2018 – SunPower 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 16/03/2018 – NORTH AMERICAN ALTERNATIVE ENERGY: UBS EXPECT US SOLAR INSTALLATIONS TO ACCELERATE FROM 9.9GW IN 2018 TO 14.7GW IN 2020 DRIVEN BY 2020 DEMAND MANDATES; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP SPWR.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $8; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER-2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $50 MLN REDUCTION OF NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST INCOME FROM ANTICIPATED SALE OF LEASE PORTFOLIO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold SunPower Corporation shares while 27 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 35.75 million shares or 2.52% more from 34.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% or 206,276 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited reported 26,227 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 669,791 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 100 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Llc accumulated 22,184 shares. Rock Point Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 419,420 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 12,586 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Int Gru invested in 39,999 shares or 0% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) accumulated 98 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bancorp De holds 7,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Guinness Asset Management Ltd has 0.29% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Indexiq Advisors Ltd holds 194,890 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Peoples Fincl Services has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio.