Analysts See $0.05 EPS for Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA); Cerecor (CERC) Sellers Increased By 9.74% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to report $0.05 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 350.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. DGICA’s profit would be $1.42 million giving it 73.80 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, Donegal Group Inc.’s analysts see -80.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 27,632 shares traded or 21.48% up from the average. Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) has risen 5.66% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 13/03/2018 Donegal Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Webcast; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Combined Ratio 119.3%; 03/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP – UNIT PLANS TO CONSOLIDATE CERTAIN OPERATIONS & CLOSE BRANCH OFFICE OF PENINSULA INSURANCE COMPANY EFFECTIVE JULY 2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICA); 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 63c; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Rev $189.3M; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Written $195.3 Million; 23/04/2018 – TRADING RELEASED/RESUMED:(DGICA) Reason Not Available

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) had an increase of 9.74% in short interest. CERC’s SI was 263,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.74% from 240,200 shares previously. With 119,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC)’s short sellers to cover CERC’s short positions. The SI to Cerecor Inc’s float is 4.54%. The stock decreased 5.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $4.97. About 61,044 shares traded. Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) has risen 55.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CERC News: 02/04/2018 – CERECOR INC CERC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $15 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CERECOR NAMES FORMER SUCAMPO CEO PETER GREENLEAF AS CEO; 09/04/2018 – Cerecor Appoints Simon Pedder to Its Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Cerecor: President and COO Robert Moscato Has Resigned; 11/05/2018 – CERECOR INC CERC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16 MLN TO $18 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cerecor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERC); 02/04/2018 – Cerecor Expects FY18 Annual Net Rev to Exceed $15M; 11/05/2018 – Cerecor 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 28/03/2018 – CERECOR – GREENLEAF MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF SUCAMPO PHARMACEUTICALS; 02/04/2018 – Cerecor 4Q Loss/Shr 11c

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. The company has market cap of $418.09 million. It operates through four divisions: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. It has a 49.53 P/E ratio. The firm offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Donegal Group Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 8.22 million shares or 0.20% less from 8.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 0% stake. Legal General Grp Inc Public Llc reported 2,464 shares stake. Swiss Bancorporation owns 0% invested in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) for 22,800 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 16,409 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). American Group Inc has 0% invested in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). 8,030 are held by Morgan Stanley. Minerva Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 28,162 shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 30,245 shares. Northern Trust reported 0% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0% invested in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) for 13,163 shares. State Street holds 218,289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 14,683 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Lc has 0% invested in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $48,925 activity. $27,840 worth of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) was bought by HESS JACK LEE on Thursday, May 9. The insider KRAFT KEVIN MICHAEL SR bought $6,655.

Among 2 analysts covering Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cerecor had 3 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company has market cap of $212.65 million. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder , as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. It currently has negative earnings. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy.

