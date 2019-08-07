Analysts See $0.05 EPS for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX); Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Shorts Raised By 20.29%

Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) had an increase of 20.29% in short interest. SAFT’s SI was 182,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 20.29% from 151,800 shares previously. With 36,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT)’s short sellers to cover SAFT’s short positions. The SI to Safety Insurance Group Inc’s float is 1.26%. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.28. About 27,208 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Analysts expect Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 600.00% from last quarter's $-0.01 EPS. CPIX's profit would be $776,855 giving it 29.25 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s analysts see -44.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 3,382 shares traded. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) has declined 5.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $146,140 activity. $12,447 worth of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) was bought by Krogulski Kenneth. $10,463 worth of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) was bought by KAZIMI A J on Thursday, June 13. 1,526 shares were bought by Galante Joseph C, worth $9,351 on Monday, April 1. JACOBS JOEY A also bought $22,578 worth of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) on Friday, April 26. $9,677 worth of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) was bought by Young Caroline on Friday, April 5.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $90.89 million. It marketed products include Acetadote injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for oral solution, a prescription laxative; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of H. pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; and Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product candidates in Phase II clinical trials comprise Hepatoren (ifetroban) injection for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; Boxaban (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease; Vasculan (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 3.72 million shares or 1.46% more from 3.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mngmt accumulated 200,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Invests owns 1,040 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). Geode Mngmt Llc invested in 48,610 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). Northern Corporation has invested 0% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). Ariel Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). Bluecrest Ltd holds 10,906 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) or 283,790 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) for 20,214 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) for 53,800 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). Tower Capital Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). Bard Associate has invested 0.23% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). California-based Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd has invested 0% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX).

More notable recent Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq" on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "When Will Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 12, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold Safety Insurance Group, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.13 million shares or 19.16% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It has a 14.2 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy.