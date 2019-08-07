Analysts See $0.05 EPS for Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVALF); Tobam Lifted Its Agnico (AEM) Holding

Analysts expect Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 27.CVALF’s profit would be $1.07 million giving it 8.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Covalon Technologies Ltd.’s analysts see -600.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.0666 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6. About 4,400 shares traded or 26.26% up from the average. Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tobam increased Agnico (AEM) stake by 7.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tobam acquired 47,372 shares as Agnico (AEM)’s stock rose 27.55%. The Tobam holds 668,720 shares with $29.08 million value, up from 621,348 last quarter. Agnico now has $14.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.89% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $59. About 1.62M shares traded or 14.07% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agnico Eagle had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $59 target in Sunday, June 23 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”.

Tobam decreased Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 10,651 shares to 6,092 valued at $790,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) stake by 9,546 shares and now owns 6,755 shares. Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) was reduced too.

