Analysts See $-0.05 EPS for Chegg, Inc. (CHGG); Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Upped Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding

Analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report $-0.05 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Chegg, Inc.’s analysts see -150.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.95. About 2.76M shares traded or 54.29% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 85.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can acquired 24,700 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can holds 53,700 shares with $2.10 million value, up from 29,000 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $232.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 8.33M shares traded or 31.48% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B

Chegg, Inc. operates student-first connected learning platform that help students transition from high school to college to career. The company has market cap of $3.58 billion. The company??s services and products help students to study for college admission exams, find the right college to accomplish their goals, get better grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It currently has negative earnings. It offers print textbook and eTextbook library for rent and sale; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, Chegg Study service, tutoring service, writing tools, textbook buyback, test preparation service, internships, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as enrollment marketing and brand advertising services.