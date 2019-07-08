Analysts See $-0.05 EPS for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN); Melvin Capital Management LP Lowered Its Darden Restaurants (Call) (DRI) Holding

Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.74% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $79.75. About 1.27 million shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 2.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (P; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (PKU), a Rare Genetic Disease; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M; 22/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PROVIDES 2 YEARS OF CLINICAL DATA IN 6E13 VG/KG DOSE FROM ONGOING PHASE 1/2 STUDY IN VALOCTOCOGENE ROXAPARVOVEC GENE THERAPY FOR SEVERE HEMOPHILIA A AT WORLD FEDERATION OF HEMOPHILIA 2018…; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Gets Standard FDA Approval for Palynziq Injection for Phenylketonuria; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PALYNZIQ IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN UNITED STATES BY END OF JUNE; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Darden Restaurants Inc (Call) (DRI) stake by 87.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 725,000 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (Call) (DRI)’s stock rose 8.35%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 100,000 shares with $12.15 million value, down from 825,000 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc (Call) now has $15.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $124.5. About 895,956 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.28 billion. The Company’s commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria , an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $1.71 million activity. The insider BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold $375,160.

Among 11 analysts covering BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. BioMarin had 16 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of BMRN in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of BMRN in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 12. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 92,943 shares. British Columbia stated it has 0.04% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Sivik Glob Healthcare Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.47% or 45,000 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Company holds 0.05% or 954,799 shares. Rech Glob invested 0.5% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). First Light Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 476 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.03% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 126,044 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 1,118 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Avoro Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.12 million shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.06% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) or 33,357 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 5,814 shares. First Manhattan reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 179,209 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.06% or 744,952 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.08% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Guardian Cap LP invested in 0.33% or 146,045 shares. Bp Public Limited reported 0.08% stake. Fund Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.51% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). American Century Cos Incorporated owns 1.59M shares. Ameriprise accumulated 948,203 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation owns 6,773 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ftb Advisors owns 92,819 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 5,253 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech Incorporated accumulated 5,293 shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.23% or 366,313 shares in its portfolio. Citizens & Northern owns 1,771 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $164,169 activity. $164,169 worth of stock was sold by Simon William S on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.24 million for 22.89 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Darden Restaurants had 35 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Friday, March 22 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, January 11. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Maxim Group. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $120 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, June 20.

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Perrigo Co Plc (Put) (NYSE:PRGO) stake by 24,400 shares to 300,000 valued at $14.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 848,528 shares and now owns 1.11 million shares. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was raised too.