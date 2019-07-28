Analysts See $0.05 EPS for B2Gold Corp. (BTO); INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI SA ORDINARY (IMQCF) Shorts Lowered By 9.22%

INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI SA ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) had a decrease of 9.22% in short interest. IMQCF’s SI was 262,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.22% from 289,600 shares previously. It closed at $11.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. T_BTO’s profit would be $50.39 million giving it 21.65 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, B2Gold Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. About 2.10M shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Inmobiliaria Colonial (IMQCF) Project Alpha III Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 19, 2018.

Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI, S.A. operates as a property firm in Spanish real estate sector. The company has market cap of $5.82 billion. The firm is involved in the operation and development of buildings; rental of offices; management of shopping centers; and lease and disposal of movable properties primarily in Paris, Madrid, and Barcelona. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Inmobiliaria Colonial, S.A. and changed its name to Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI, S.A. in August 2017.