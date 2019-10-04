Analysts See $0.05 EPS for Atlantic Power (AT); British Columbia Investment Management Lowered By $2.08 Million Its Whirlpool (WHR) Holding

Analysts expect Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) to report $0.05 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 266.67% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. AT’s profit would be $5.53 million giving it 11.65 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Atlantic Power Corporation’s analysts see 400.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 99,751 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q EPS 12c; 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days; 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 85 Days; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER – REPRICING OF $510 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT ITS UNIT; 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased Whirlpool Corp (WHR) stake by 41.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 14,641 shares as Whirlpool Corp (WHR)’s stock rose 4.09%. The British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 20,997 shares with $2.99 million value, down from 35,638 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp now has $9.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.16. About 463,716 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 83,993 shares. 1,464 were accumulated by Hrt Finance Ltd Liability. Swiss National Bank owns 207,765 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar accumulated 12,804 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 3,372 shares. 37,272 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bancshares. Davenport And Communication Limited Liability reported 1,550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company has 700 shares. Mariner Llc invested in 0% or 2,434 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability invested in 831 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 45,546 were reported by Sei. First Personal Fincl Svcs invested 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Moreover, Stifel has 0.08% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 225,509 shares. Greenhaven Incorporated reported 2.82 million shares stake.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 38,771 shares to 547,150 valued at $133.51M in 2019Q2. It also upped Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 11,964 shares and now owns 270,958 shares. Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) was raised too.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 EPS, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $244.89 million for 10.05 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whirlpool on watch after KeyBanc warning – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Whirlpool Stock Nears New High After Upgrade – Schaeffers Research” published on September 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Whirlpool Jumps With the August Spike in New Home Sales – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whirlpool unloads Naples plant – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Consumer Cyclical Companies to Consider as Trade Uncertainty Lingers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $162.50’s average target is 4.73% above currents $155.16 stock price. Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 10 by Longbow. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 26 by JP Morgan.

More notable recent Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Income Investors Look At General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Trinseo S.A.’s (NYSE:TSE) Upcoming 1.0% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Atlantic Power Corporation Announces New Ten-Year Energy Purchase Agreement for Williams Lake Plant – PRNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2019.