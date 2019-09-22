Analysts See $0.05 EPS for Ambev S.A. (ABEV); Digimarc (DMRC)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

Digimarc Corp (DMRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.17, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 38 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 29 reduced and sold their equity positions in Digimarc Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 6.40 million shares, up from 6.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Digimarc Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 24 Increased: 21 New Position: 17.

The stock increased 1.26% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 141,934 shares traded or 25.40% up from the average. Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) has risen 50.35% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $549.55 million. It primarily offers Digimarc Discover, and Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform that are designed to optimize the identification of various consumer brand impressions facilitating mobile-centric shopping. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions identifies, tracks, manages, and protects content; and enables new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. holds 13.25% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation for 257,611 shares. Hood River Capital Management Llc owns 530,031 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Capital Management has 0.09% invested in the company for 5,035 shares. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Management Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Rmb Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 83,274 shares.