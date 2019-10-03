Analysts See $-0.05 EPS for Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (GNMX); Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Shorts Up By 86.79%

Mesa Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) had an increase of 86.79% in short interest. MLAB’s SI was 461,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 86.79% from 246,800 shares previously. With 81,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Mesa Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB)’s short sellers to cover MLAB’s short positions. The SI to Mesa Laboratories Inc’s float is 13.29%. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $233.14. About 16,164 shares traded. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has risen 29.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MLAB News: 11/04/2018 – MESA LABS REPORTS TRANSITION OF CHIEF SALES & MARKETING OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Reports Transition of its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; 22/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MLAB WITHDRAWS 2015 REGISTRATION STATEMENT; TO FILE NEW SHELF; 04/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 93% to 25 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesa Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLAB); 28/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- ProSpore Biological Indicator Part Numbers: PS-6-50, PS-5-50, PS-4-10, P; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- SporAmpule Biological Indicator Catalog Number SPS5-100

Analysts expect Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) to report $-0.05 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 58.33% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc.’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1559. About 308,422 shares traded. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) has declined 83.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMX News: 15/05/2018 – AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE IN UP TO $20M EQUITY DISTRIBUTION PACT; 07/03/2018 Aevi Genomic Medicine Expands Collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin; 15/05/2018 – AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIES; 13/03/2018 – AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE INC – EXPECTS CURRENT CASH BALANCE TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO EARLY 2019; 07/03/2018 – AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE – SIGNING OF OPTION AGREEMENT FOR EARLY STAGE MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY PROGRAM IN AN ULTRA-ORPHAN PEDIATRIC INDICATION; 13/03/2018 – Aevi Genomic Medicine 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 15/05/2018 – Aevi Genomic Medicine 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/05/2018 – AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.52 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $33.73 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.9% Position in Aevi; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMX)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The companyÂ’s Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. It has a 120.05 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.10 million. The Company’s lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohn's disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016.

