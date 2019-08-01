Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for TSO3 Inc. (TOS); CIMIC GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES (LGTHF) Shorts Down By 39.73%

Analysts expect TSO3 Inc. (TSE:TOS) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, TSO3 Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.355 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CIMIC GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LGTHF) had a decrease of 39.73% in short interest. LGTHF’s SI was 4,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 39.73% from 7,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 44 days are for CIMIC GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LGTHF)’s short sellers to cover LGTHF’s short positions. It closed at $31.68 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TSO3 Inc. engages in the research, development, production, maintenance, sale, and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies, and accessories for heat and moisture sensitive medical devices. The company has market cap of $33.20 million. The company's principal product is the STERIZONE VP4 sterilizer, a dual sterilant, low temperature sterilization system that utilizes vaporized hydrogen peroxide and ozone that is marketed in Canada and the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops and sells the STERIZONE 125L+ sterilizer, which is designed for terminal sterilization of heat and moisture sensitive medical devices, and is intended for the reprocessing of general instruments, rigid channel instruments, and single/multi-channel rigid endoscopes, as well as short and long single/multi-channel flexible endoscopes; and STERIZONE CI+ chemical indicator in Canada.

CIMIC Group Limited provides construction, mining, mineral processing, engineering, concession, and operation and maintenance services to the infrastructure, resource, and property markets. The company has market cap of $8.42 billion. The firm operates through Construction, Public Private Partnerships, Mining & Mineral Processing, Engineering, Services, Commercial & Residential, and HLG divisions. It has a 18.17 P/E ratio. It constructs roads, rails, tunnels, airports, buildings, and social infrastructure projects, as well as water, energy, and resources facilities; gas and oil structures; and renewable energy infrastructure projects, such as utility-scale wind, geothermal energy, and waste-to-power installations.