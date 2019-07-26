Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for TSO3 Inc. (TOS); Blink Charging CO (BLNK) Shorts Down By 8.68%

Blink Charging CO (NASDAQ:BLNK) had a decrease of 8.68% in short interest. BLNK’s SI was 819,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.68% from 896,800 shares previously. With 1.29M avg volume, 1 days are for Blink Charging CO (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s short sellers to cover BLNK’s short positions. The SI to Blink Charging CO’s float is 7.31%. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.67. About 49,354 shares traded. Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) has declined 51.65% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.08% the S&P500. Some Historical BLNK News: 07/05/2018 – Whole Foods Market Providing Blink Charging Electric Vehicle Chargers at New Locations; 10/04/2018 – New Blink Electric Vehicle Charging Stations lnstalled at Aventura Mall, Aventura Florida; 27/04/2018 – Blink Charging Company Enters into Reseller Agreement with Tauriga Biz Dev. Corp. to Further Expand its Leading Electric Vehicl; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 20/03/2018 Blink Charging Co. Expands Chicago Footprint; 30/05/2018 – UL Approves Blink Charging Co.’s Next Generation of Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers; 17/05/2018 – Blink Health Appoints Susan Lang as Chief Strategy Officer; 26/04/2018 – TAURIGA SCIENCES INC – UNIT EXECUTED AN INDEPENDENT SALES RESELLER AGREEMENT WITH BLINK CHARGING COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – TAURIGA SCIENCES – RESELLER AGREEMENT WITH BLIBK IS SEPARATE FROM PRIOR DISCLOSED POTENTIAL ACQUISITION CANDIDATE THAT CO IS CURRENTLY CONTEMPLATING; 10/04/2018 – New Blink Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Installed at Aventura Mall, Aventura Florida

Analysts expect TSO3 Inc. (TSE:TOS) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, TSO3 Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.41% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.355. About 9,019 shares traded. TSO3 Inc. (TSE:TOS) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company has market cap of $70.05 million. The firm offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

More notable recent Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Blink Charging’s (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shareholders Feel About Its 134% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Blink Charging Announces 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:BLNK – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Another recent and important TSO3 Inc. (TSE:TOS) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Investors Who Bought TSO3 (TSE:TOS) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 88% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019.