Analysts See $0.04 EPS for Trecora Resources (TREC); ANHUI CONCH CEMENT SHARES -H-ORDINARY SH (AHCHF) Shorts Lowered By 39.13%

Analysts expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to report $0.04 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter's $-0.02 EPS. TREC's profit would be $988,598 giving it 56.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Trecora Resources's analysts see -60.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 58,921 shares traded or 32.71% up from the average. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 36.31% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.31% the S&P500.

ANHUI CONCH CEMENT SHARES -H-ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:AHCHF) had a decrease of 39.13% in short interest. AHCHF’s SI was 591,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 39.13% from 971,900 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 394 days are for ANHUI CONCH CEMENT SHARES -H-ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:AHCHF)’s short sellers to cover AHCHF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 300 shares traded. Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Trecora Resources primarily manufactures and sells various specialty hydrocarbons and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company has market cap of $223.18 million. The firm operates two divisions, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. It currently has negative earnings. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, such as isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane used in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

More notable recent Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Introducing Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC), The Stock That Dropped 35% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance" on July 16, 2019

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells clinkers and cement products under the CONCH brand in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $31.62 billion. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic and loading services; and mining and related services. It has a 7.64 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm makes and sells cement packaging products and refractory materials; trades in coal products; and develops and sells profile and related products, as well as exports clinker and cement products.