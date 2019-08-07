Analysts See $0.04 EPS for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR); Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Shorts Up By 18.49%

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) had an increase of 18.49% in short interest. SDRL’s SI was 6.28M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.49% from 5.30 million shares previously. With 939,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)’s short sellers to cover SDRL’s short positions. The SI to Seadrill Limited’s float is 8.83%. The stock decreased 13.92% or $0.419 during the last trading session, reaching $2.591. About 292,226 shares traded. Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) has declined 79.84% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SDRL News: 09/04/2018 – REG-SDRL – Seadrill Announces Final Voting Results of Its Plan of Reorganization: Virtually Unanimous Support for Its Plan Achieved; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 16/05/2018 – Samsung Heavy to Auction $464 Million Claims Against Seadrill; 26/03/2018 – Fredriksen in Talks to Buy Four Canceled Seadrill Drillships; 26/03/2018 – SEADRILL COMMENTS ON DRILLSHIP TALKS IN COURT FILINGS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 16/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK UNIT BUYS $600M SEADRILL KOREAN SHIPYARD CLAIM; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES SEADRILL CAPRICORN HOLDINGS LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 17/04/2018 – Seadrill gets U.S. court approval for bankruptcy exit plan; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’

Analysts expect Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 13 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. V_TTR’s profit would be $1.47M giving it 8.00 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Titanium Transportation Group Inc.’s analysts see 300.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.28. About 100 shares traded. Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. provides asset transportation and logistics services in North America. The company has market cap of $47.09 million. It offers freight transportation services to various customers, including large multinational firms across various industries, with truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution services. It has a 9.14 P/E ratio. The firm serves customer through a range of trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

More news for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: "Does Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019.