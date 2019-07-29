Analysts See $0.04 EPS for Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI); Goldfield (GV) Has 0.77 Sentiment

Goldfield Corp (GV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 10 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 13 cut down and sold positions in Goldfield Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 9.02 million shares, down from 9.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Goldfield Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 5 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 8 after the close.RMNI’s profit would be $2.61 million giving it 31.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 11,969 shares traded. Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) has declined 24.96% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RMNI News: 23/05/2018 – Rimini Street Delivers Premium SAP Support to Solar Frontier; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 15/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC RMNI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $250 MLN TO $270 MLN; 23/04/2018 – SIFLEX Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its SAP Application; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 24/04/2018 – Rimini Street Launches New Solutions that Further Extend the Life and Value of Enterprise Software as a Foundation for Innovation; 24/04/2018 – Rimini Street Launches New Solutions that Further Extend the Life and Value of Enterprise Software as a Foundation for; 06/03/2018 Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 20/03/2018 – Rimini Street Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting Date and Time; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support

More notable recent Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rimini Street to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Rimini Street Becomes Support Service Provider for Hyundai-Kia Motors’ Global Database Portfolio – Financial Post” published on July 15, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Rimini Street Announces Middle East Expansion to Support Growing Client Base Across the Gulf, Saudi Arabia and Turkey – Financial Post” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) Reports Next Week: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software services and products for various industries. The company has market cap of $326.83 million. The firm offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

More important recent The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Goldfield Announces 2019 First-Quarter Results NYSE:GV – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “President’s Comments at Goldfield’s Annual Meeting NYSE:GV – GlobeNewswire”, Globenewswire.com published: “The Goldfield Corporation Announces Resumption of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) was released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Unionized employees of McMahon Distributeur Pharmaceutique Inc.’s Montreal distribution centre on strike – Stockhouse” with publication date: May 07, 2015.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.31. About 5,145 shares traded. The Goldfield Corporation (GV) has declined 42.30% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GV News: 29/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.0 – 57km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 17/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 59km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 15/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.5 – 52km E of Goldfield, Nevada; 18/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.0 – 61km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 08/05/2018 – Goldfield 1Q EPS 9c; 17/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.9 – 62km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 55km SW of Goldfield, Nevada; 14/03/2018 – GOLDFIELD CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE DECREASED 6.7% TO $29.6 MLN; 07/03/2018 – USGS: M -0.1 – 55km SW of Goldfield, Nevada

The Goldfield Corporation provides electrical construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial clients in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. The company has market cap of $56.65 million. It is involved in the construction and maintenance of energy infrastructure systems for the power utility industry; and provision of electrical contracting services. It has a 13.2 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s electrical construction business includes the construction of transmission lines, concrete foundations, distribution systems, fiber optic splicing, substations and other electrical services.

Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 6.5% of its portfolio in The Goldfield Corporation for 2.25 million shares. Menta Capital Llc owns 43,649 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shufro Rose & Co Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 187,074 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 89,500 shares.