Analysts See $0.04 EPS for Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI); Airmedia Group – American Depositary Shares E (AMCN) SI Decreased By 58.27%

Analysts expect Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 8 after the close.RMNI’s profit would be $2.61M giving it 31.00 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.96. About 143 shares traded. Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) has declined 24.96% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RMNI News: 24/04/2018 – Rimini Street Launches New Solutions that Further Extend the Life and Value of Enterprise Software as a Foundation for; 23/05/2018 – Rimini Street Delivers Premium SAP Support to Solar Frontier; 20/03/2018 – Rimini Street Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting Date and Time; 24/04/2018 – Rimini Street Launches New Solutions that Further Extend the Life and Value of Enterprise Software as a Foundation for Innovation; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 09/04/2018 – Rimini Street Appoints New South Korea Country Manager; 06/03/2018 Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 15/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC RMNI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $250 MLN TO $270 MLN; 23/04/2018 – SIFLEX Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its SAP Application

Airmedia Group Inc – American Depositary Shares E (NASDAQ:AMCN) had a decrease of 58.27% in short interest. AMCN’s SI was 637,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 58.27% from 1.53 million shares previously. With 89,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Airmedia Group Inc – American Depositary Shares E (NASDAQ:AMCN)’s short sellers to cover AMCN’s short positions. The SI to Airmedia Group Inc – American Depositary Shares E’s float is 1.99%. The stock increased 7.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 32,650 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCN) has declined 45.73% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCN News: 21/03/2018 AirMedia Releases 2018 Chairman Letter for Shareholders; 11/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 22/05/2018 – AirMedia Intends to Submit the Compliance Plan as Soon as Practicable; 22/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Deficiency Letter from NASDAQ

AirMedia Group Inc. operates out-of-home advertising platforms primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates a network of digital TV screens on planes operated by 6 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations. It currently has negative earnings. It also displays non-advertising content, such as weather, sports, and comedy clips; and TV programs, including documentaries and hidden camera type reality shows from other third-party content providers, as well as offers in-flight advertising and non-advertising content.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software services and products for various industries. The company has market cap of $324.21 million. The firm offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

