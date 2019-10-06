Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for QuickLogic (QUIK); Suntrust Banks Decreased Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding

Analysts expect QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) to report $-0.04 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, QuickLogic Corporation’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.351. About 176,634 shares traded. QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) has declined 50.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QUIK News: 03/04/2018 – QuickLogic to Present eFPGA for Al and IoT Applications at D&R IP-SoC Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ QuickLogic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUIK); 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – QuickLogic 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 04/05/2018 – QuickLogic Launches Comprehensive QuickAl Platform for Endpoint Al Applications; 03/04/2018 – QuickLogic to Present eFPGA for AI and IoT Applications at D&R IP-SoC Days; 09/05/2018 – Murata Announces its New Voice-enabled Wi-Fi Solution Based on QuickLogic EOS S3; 16/04/2018 – QuickLogic Announces Webcast with AI Ecosystem Partners; 04/05/2018 – QuickLogic Launches Comprehensive QuickAI Platform for Endpoint AI Applications; 16/04/2018 – QuickLogic Announces Webcast with Al Ecosystem Partners

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 3.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 3,268 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Suntrust Banks Inc holds 85,571 shares with $11.66M value, down from 88,839 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $68.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 2.47 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES EAME UP 15%; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QuickLogic has $100 highest and $0.5 lowest target. $0.75’s average target is 113.68% above currents $0.351 stock price. QuickLogic had 5 analyst reports since April 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Roth Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold QuickLogic Corporation shares while 12 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 16.70 million shares or 4.40% more from 16.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Firsthand Capital accumulated 0.13% or 600,000 shares. Charles Schwab Management invested 0% of its portfolio in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). Intel Corporation owns 357,133 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 21,800 were reported by Adirondack & Mgmt. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.41M shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). Taylor Frigon Capital Limited reported 834,853 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc holds 10,785 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation accumulated 187,094 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 116,342 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel accumulated 50,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 66,431 shares. 70,198 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon. First Republic Investment reported 15,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK).

More notable recent QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 86% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology Signs Memorandum of Cooperation with QuickLogic Corporation to Promote AI Research – PRNewswire” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “QuickLogic Partners with Nuance Communications to Deliver Robust Voice Command Technology – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QuickLogic and Airoha Jointly Develop Reference Design for True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds and Headsets – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

QuickLogic Corporation, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things . The company has market cap of $40.83 million. It delivers these solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. It currently has negative earnings. The company's solutions incorporating its EOS S3, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, and architecture consulting.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.62 billion for 10.47 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Caterpillar has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $128.29’s average target is 5.99% above currents $121.04 stock price. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 24 by Citigroup. The stock has “Sell” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, September 9. Wells Fargo downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Thursday, September 12 to “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.36% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 208,928 shares. Washington Trust accumulated 5,227 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Co has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Calamos Advsr Ltd Llc owns 332,254 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.21% or 1.33M shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt reported 0.21% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,017 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company holds 0.24% or 3.33 million shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Crestwood Advisors Grp Limited Co stated it has 3,757 shares. Beaumont Finance Ptnrs reported 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mufg Americas Holding owns 40,287 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 179,013 shares stake. 20,768 are held by Neville Rodie Shaw.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Industrial Stocks With P/E Ratios Under 20 – Motley Fool” on October 06, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in October – Motley Fool” published on October 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.