Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for QuickLogic (QUIK); LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON ORDINAR (LVMHF) Sellers Decreased By 0.38% Their Shorts

LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:LVMHF) had a decrease of 0.38% in short interest. LVMHF’s SI was 105,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.38% from 105,700 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 150 days are for LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:LVMHF)’s short sellers to cover LVMHF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $379.04. About 3,215 shares traded or 484.55% up from the average. LVMH Moet Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Societe Europeenne (OTCMKTS:LVMHF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) to report $-0.04 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, QuickLogic Corporation’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.0132 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3601. About 179,408 shares traded. QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) has declined 50.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QUIK News: 09/05/2018 – Murata Announces its New Voice-enabled Wi-Fi Solution Based on QuickLogic EOS S3; 03/04/2018 – QuickLogic to Present eFPGA for AI and IoT Applications at D&R IP-SoC Days; 23/05/2018 – QUICKLOGIC CORP – MAY USE A PART OF PROCEEDS TO ACQUIRE AND/OR LICENSE TECHNOLOGIES AND ACQUIRE AND/OR INVEST IN BUSINESSES; 03/04/2018 – QuickLogic to Present eFPGA for Al and IoT Applications at D&R IP-SoC Days; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 24/05/2018 – QuickLogic: Gross Proceeds From Offering Expected to Be Approximately $15.5 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ QuickLogic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUIK); 23/04/2018 – QuickLogic to Present on Panel at SOI Silicon Valley Symposium; 16/04/2018 – QuickLogic Announces Webcast with AI Ecosystem Partners; 04/05/2018 – QuickLogic Launches Comprehensive QuickAI Platform for Endpoint AI Applications

Among 2 analysts covering QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QuickLogic has $100 highest and $0.5 lowest target. $0.75’s average target is 108.28% above currents $0.3601 stock price. QuickLogic had 5 analyst reports since April 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Roth Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold QuickLogic Corporation shares while 12 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 16.70 million shares or 4.40% more from 16.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 134,800 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 70,198 shares. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). 834,853 were reported by Taylor Frigon Management Ltd Llc. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership has 43,412 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning owns 29,314 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Johnson Fincl has invested 0% in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). Mariner Limited Liability reported 18,750 shares. Awm Inv Company Incorporated invested in 0.6% or 5.42 million shares. Geode Cap Mgmt has 569,061 shares. 357,133 were reported by Intel. Vanguard Grp Inc has 0% invested in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) for 4.17 million shares. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Inc Lc has invested 0% in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). Northern reported 0% stake. California-based Lpl Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK).

QuickLogic Corporation, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things . The company has market cap of $41.89 million. It delivers these solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. It currently has negative earnings. The company's solutions incorporating its EOS S3, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, and architecture consulting.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. operates as a luxury products firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $189.66 billion. The firm operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. It has a 27.29 P/E ratio. The firm offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the MoÃ«t & Chandon, Dom PÃ©rignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, ChÃ¢teau dÂ’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, and Ao Yun brands.