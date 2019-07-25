Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for QuickLogic (QUIK); Generation Investment Management Llp Has Decreased Its Ingersoll (IR) Holding

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 4.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 141,791 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 16.00%. The Generation Investment Management Llp holds 3.29M shares with $355.41M value, down from 3.43 million last quarter. Ingersoll now has $29.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $122.8. About 722,762 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT

Analysts expect QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, QuickLogic Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.0116 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5185. About 96,201 shares traded. QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) has declined 54.74% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical QUIK News: 23/05/2018 – QUICKLOGIC CORP – MAY USE A PART OF PROCEEDS TO ACQUIRE AND/OR LICENSE TECHNOLOGIES AND ACQUIRE AND/OR INVEST IN BUSINESSES; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 23/04/2018 – DJ QuickLogic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUIK); 04/05/2018 – QuickLogic Launches Comprehensive QuickAl Platform for Endpoint Al Applications; 24/05/2018 – QUICKLOGIC REPORTS PRICING OF 13.5M SHARE OFFERING AT $1.15/SHR; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – QuickLogic Launches Comprehensive QuickAI Platform for Endpoint AI Applications; 24/05/2018 – QuickLogic: Gross Proceeds From Offering Expected to Be Approximately $15.5 Million; 26/03/2018 QuickLogic Announces EOS S3 LV (Low Voltage) Voice and Sensor Processing Platform; 09/05/2018 – QuickLogic 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $115 lowest target. $130.50’s average target is 6.27% above currents $122.8 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 6. Bank of America upgraded the shares of IR in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 26. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $122 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 2.

Generation Investment Management Llp increased Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 49,072 shares to 4.78M valued at $764.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 41,996 shares and now owns 4.58 million shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 110 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 28,917 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Ghp Inv Advsr Inc invested in 6,068 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Brown Advisory has 86,755 shares. Wilen Investment has 18,089 shares. Daiwa Inc invested in 23,521 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 183,142 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Assetmark Inc reported 2,255 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt stated it has 123,230 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 34,233 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 1.45 million shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 133,365 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. American International Gp accumulated 94,153 shares. Hemenway Co Limited Liability owns 3,550 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by:

More notable recent QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) news were published by:

QuickLogic Corporation, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things . The company has market cap of $60.14 million. It delivers these solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. It currently has negative earnings. The company's solutions incorporating its EOS S3, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, and architecture consulting.