Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN); Crane Co Has 1.15 Sentiment

Crane Co (CR) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 142 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 123 reduced and sold their equity positions in Crane Co. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 36.61 million shares, down from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Crane Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 95 Increased: 97 New Position: 45.

Analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Profound Medical Corp.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $0.84. About 500 shares traded. Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $77.98. About 23,395 shares traded. Crane Co. (CR) has declined 5.20% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Dudley & Shanley Inc. holds 4.03% of its portfolio in Crane Co. for 184,102 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 417,244 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Llc has 1.61% invested in the company for 69,850 shares. The Florida-based Wilen Investment Management Corp. has invested 1.59% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 2.09 million shares.

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.92 million for 12.58 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.68 billion. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, gas and oil, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. It has a 13.22 P/E ratio. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device firm focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. The company has market cap of $90.77 million. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. It currently has negative earnings.