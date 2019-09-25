Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for Precision Drilling (PDS); Last Week Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Coverage

Analysts expect Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) to report $-0.04 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Precision Drilling Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.31. About 1.25M shares traded or 23.29% up from the average. Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) has declined 52.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PDS News: 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE $116 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING CORP – RESTATED A DEBT REDUCTION TARGET OF $300 MLN TO $500 MLN OVER NEXT THREE TO FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Precision Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.06; 26/04/2018 – Precision Drilling 1Q Rev C$401M; 02/05/2018 – Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Webcast of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Lonestar Capital Management Buys 1.3% of Precision Drilling; 26/03/2018 – S&P REVISES PRECISION DRILLING CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING SEES FY CAPEX C$116M, EST. C$92.5M; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING 1Q REV. C$401M, EST. C$390.0M; 29/05/2018 – Precision Drilling at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today

Among 2 analysts covering Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Canadian Solar has $25 highest and $22 lowest target. $23.50’s average target is 10.54% above currents $21.26 stock price. Canadian Solar had 2 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 11 by JP Morgan. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of CSIQ in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. See Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $22 Reinitiate

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Module and Energy. It has a 5.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

The stock decreased 6.22% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 1.09M shares traded or 58.50% up from the average. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 62.13% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR LAUNCHES 35 MWP PROJECT IN KARNATAKA, INDIA; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONS OPEN ACCESS SOLAR PROJECT IN INDIA; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR SEES 2Q REV. $690.0M TO $730.0M, EST. $1.07B; 27/04/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – CO WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING, PROCUREMENT AND CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE SERVICES TO THE SOLAR POWER PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – ACQUIRED EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AN 8 MWP SOLAR PV PROJECT IN GANGWON PROVINCE, SOUTH KOREA; 29/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF A 97.6 MWP SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC (PV) PROJECT IN CAFAYATE, SALTA PROVINCE, ARGENTINA; 12/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Launches New Business Unit to Deliver Ops & Maintenance Services at Solar Asset Management and O&M Conference in San Francisco; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Solar 1Q Net $43.4M; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED CONSTRUCTION & STARTED COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF 6 MWP SOLAR PV POWER PROJECT IN KEETMANSHOOP, NAMIBIA; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – UTILITY-SCALE SOLAR POWER PLANTS IN OPERATION PORTFOLIO AT APRIL 30 WAS ABOUT 948 MWP, ESTIMATED TOTAL RESALE VALUE OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN

More notable recent Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Solar Energy Is Booming in the U.S. – Nasdaq” published on September 22, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “2 China Stocks Make Massive Moves – Schaeffers Research” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Canadian Solar Wins Fund From Brazilian Bank for Solar Project – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “TerraForm Power Outshines its Competitors – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canada’s S&P/TSX index sheds eight energy stocks – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Precision Drilling Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Precision Drilling (PDS) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Precision Drilling has $300 highest and $200 lowest target. $2.50’s average target is 90.84% above currents $1.31 stock price. Precision Drilling had 3 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray.