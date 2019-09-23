Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for Precision Drilling (PD); First Solar (FSLR)’s Sentiment Is 1.34

First Solar Inc (FSLR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 156 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 116 cut down and sold positions in First Solar Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 61.00 million shares, down from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding First Solar Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 89 Increased: 95 New Position: 61.

Analysts expect Precision Drilling Corporation (TSE:PD) to report $-0.04 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Precision Drilling Corporation’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. It closed at $1.84 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company has market cap of $540.56 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

First Solar, Inc. provides solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.03 billion. It operates through two divisions, Components and Systems. It has a 295.13 P/E ratio. The Components segment designs, makes, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 1.60M shares traded or 53.06% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO, ADD 500 JOBS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SEES FY`18 CAPEX $850M TO $950M, SAW $700M TO $800M; 11/05/2018 – FSLR:MAX $113M CREDIT LINE FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT IN NSW; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL TRIPLE COMPANY’S U.S. CAPACITY; 09/04/2018 – FARHAD FRED EBRAHIMI REPORTS A 5.09 PCT STAKE IN FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR – THE CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO FOR DEVELOPMENT, CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT OF UP TO 87 MW LOCATED IN AUSTRALIA; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Sales $2.45B-$2.65B; 13/03/2018 – First Solar to Supply 50 Megawatts of Panels to Indiana Project; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR EXPECTS NEW OHIO FACTORY WILL ADD 500 JOBS; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissioned Its First Solar Power Project in Africa

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 96.30% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $111.72M for 15.73 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -688.89% EPS growth.