Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL); Wellington Management Group Llp Boosted Western Un Co (WU) Stake By $772,272

Analysts expect Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) to report $-0.04 EPS on September, 11.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 69.23% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Pivotal Software, Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 1.62M shares traded. Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) has declined 58.00% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500.

Wellington Management Group Llp increased Western Un Co (WU) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp acquired 42,904 shares as Western Un Co (WU)’s stock rose 8.70%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2.79 million shares with $51.51 million value, up from 2.75 million last quarter. Western Un Co now has $9.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 4.38 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Advsrs, a New York-based fund reported 14,467 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 84,859 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Strs Ohio owns 5,627 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives accumulated 228,024 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 6,355 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0% or 93 shares. Winch Advisory Service Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Lvm Capital Mgmt Limited Mi has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Freestone Holdings Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.97% or 887,333 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs accumulated 7,812 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moors Cabot owns 13,538 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Inc owns 354,765 shares. Piedmont Inv invested in 0.01% or 16,171 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 45,439 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Axos Finl Inc stake by 27,886 shares to 75,014 valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 202,619 shares and now owns 8.91 million shares. Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) was reduced too.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. The Company’s cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry , accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also enables its clients to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs).

Among 4 analysts covering Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pivotal Software has $2700 highest and $1600 lowest target. $22.60’s average target is 170.66% above currents $8.35 stock price. Pivotal Software had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, March 15 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs downgraded Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) on Wednesday, March 6 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Wedbush. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.