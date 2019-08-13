Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL); UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO SPA ORDINARY S (UPZPF) Shorts Increased By 2.3%

Analysts expect Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) to report $-0.04 EPS on September, 11.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 69.23% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Pivotal Software, Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 330,436 shares traded. Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) has declined 58.00% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500.

UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO SPA ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:UPZPF) had an increase of 2.3% in short interest. UPZPF’s SI was 2.78 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.3% from 2.71M shares previously. It closed at $4.52 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and banking services primarily in Italy. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through Non-Life Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, Banking Business, Real Estate Business, and Holding and Other Businesses divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers non-life and life insurance products; and reinsurance services to small and medium sized companies.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. The Company’s cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry , accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also enables its clients to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs).

