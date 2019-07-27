Analysts See $0.04 EPS for PDL BioPharma, Inc. (PDLI); Durect (DRRX) SI Increased By 0.57%

Durect Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) had an increase of 0.57% in short interest. DRRX’s SI was 2.38 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.57% from 2.37 million shares previously. With 267,900 avg volume, 9 days are for Durect Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s short sellers to cover DRRX’s short positions. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.017 during the last trading session, reaching $0.975. About 1.35 million shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) has declined 60.68% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.11% the S&P500. Some Historical DRRX News: 20/03/2018 – Durect: Prescription Drug User Fee Act Target Date for REMOXY ER NDA Is Aug 7; 20/03/2018 – Durect: Tentative Date for the Advisory Committee Meeting Is June 26; 20/03/2018 – DURECT Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting For REMOXY(R) ER; 09/05/2018 – Sandoz Agreed to Pay DURECT a Tiered Double-Digit Royalty on Pdt Sales for Defined Period; 20/03/2018 – DURECT Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for REMOXY® ER; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 09/05/2018 – PTIE: JUNE 26TH ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR REMOXY ER; 29/03/2018 – DURECT Corporation to Host Key Opinion Leader Call on Alcoholic Hepatitis; 19/03/2018 – Pain Therapeutics Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for REMOXY ER®; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – AMENDMENT ALSO INCLUDES MODIFICATIONS TO DURECT’S DEVELOPMENT OBLIGATIONS AND TO BOTH PARTIES’ TERMINATION PROVISIONS

Analysts expect PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. PDLI’s profit would be $4.83M giving it 18.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, PDL BioPharma, Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 1.02M shares traded. PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) has risen 15.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PDLI News: 08/03/2018 – PDL BioPharma 4Q EPS 15c; 09/05/2018 – PDL BIOPHARMA 1Q REV. $38.5M; 08/03/2018 – PDL BioPharma 4Q Rev $68M; 09/04/2018 – SEVENSAOI CAPITAL – SEVENSAOI’S LETTER TO BOARD OF PDL BIOPHARMA DETAILS 3 MAIN AREAS OF CONCERN, LIKE POOR CAPITAL ALLOCATION, ACQUISITION PRACTICES; 21/05/2018 – PDL BIOPHARMA NAMES DR. JILL JENE VICE PRESIDENT, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT; 09/04/2018 – PDL BioPharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ PDL BioPharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDLI); 04/04/2018 – PDL BioPharma Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – HORIZON OIL SAYS REPORTS THAT PDL 10 CANCELLED ARE FALSE; 22/05/2018 – PDl’s Data Center Power Distribution Monitoring Solution Named Product of the Year for Easy Access to Real-Time Performance Metrics

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company has market cap of $158.30 million. The firm offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in clinical development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase 1 development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DURECT Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 3.06% less from 72.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited invested in 30,000 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 396,833 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 1.04M shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 37,563 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Davenport And Communications Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) for 168,800 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 606,500 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Com holds 23,609 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership reported 22,095 shares. Regis Mgmt Limited reported 134,250 shares. Regions Finance accumulated 2,000 shares. American Gp owns 99,955 shares. 288,544 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 60,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 200,600 shares.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $359.55 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. It currently has negative earnings. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies.