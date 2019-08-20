Analysts See $0.04 EPS for Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG); Corvex Management LP Has Lifted Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stake

Corvex Management Lp increased Mgm Resorts International (MGM) stake by 684.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corvex Management Lp acquired 13.69 million shares as Mgm Resorts International (MGM)’s stock rose 16.18%. The Corvex Management Lp holds 15.69 million shares with $402.68M value, up from 2.00M last quarter. Mgm Resorts International now has $15.00B valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 5.25 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip Net Revenue to Be Up Slightly; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Continued Disruption at Monte Carlo and Additional Time to Recover at Mandalay Bay for Rest of Year; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO MURREN SPEAKS AT BLOOMBERG EQUALITY SUMMIT; 10/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL: NEW $2.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL, MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC REPORT TRANSACTIONS; 26/03/2018 – MGM Growth Properties LLC Completes Repricing Of Term Loan B Facility; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts And MGM Growth Properties To Acquire Empire City Casino For $850 Million — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGM RESORTS BELIEVE DEAL WILL BE VALUE-ACCRETIVE WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF CLOSE; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – PROJECT WILL BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2020; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting

Analysts expect Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) to report $0.04 EPS on September, 12.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. PCYG’s profit would be $794,853 giving it 34.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Park City Group, Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 39,996 shares traded. Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) has declined 35.47% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYG News: 06/03/2018 – PARK CITY CAPITAL REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR RESONANT; 06/03/2018 – Park City Believes That Resonant May Be Able to Achieve a Better Outcome for Hldrs by Pursuing a Sale of the Co; 09/05/2018 – Security Properties Acquires Affordable Housing in Park City, UT; 02/04/2018 – Resonant Announces Settlement of Proxy Contest With Park City Cap; 22/03/2018 – Southeastern Mills Adopts ReposiTrak® Food Safety Compliance Management Solution; 23/05/2018 – Forbes Chocolate Embraces the Power of the ReposiTrak® Platform to Automate Compliance Management and Reduce Risk; 19/04/2018 – ReposiTrak® Announces Global Expansion Through European Partnership with SerTech Exchange; 06/03/2018 – Resonant: Unfortunate That Park City Is Launching a Proxy Contest at This Time; 28/03/2018 – QCS Purchasing Endorses ReposiTrak® and Its Food Safety Compliance Management Solution; 06/03/2018 – RESONANT – CONFIRMED CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM PARK CITY CAPITAL LLC OF ITS NOMINATION OF SIX INDIVIDUALS FOR ELECTION TO CO’S BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold Park City Group, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.84 million shares or 0.58% more from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc owns 30,812 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited, a New York-based fund reported 24,407 shares. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). Crow Point Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 26,711 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a Oregon-based fund reported 18,450 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). Cwm Ltd Liability Company owns 14 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0% in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 0% in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). First Eagle Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 354,392 shares in its portfolio. Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) for 8,493 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). Pitcairn accumulated 0.02% or 22,319 shares.

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, markets, and supports proprietary software products. The company has market cap of $109.49 million. The firm offers its products for businesses having multiple locations to assist in the management of business on a daily basis and communicate results of activities in a timely manner. It has a 25.05 P/E ratio. It provides advanced commerce and supply-chain solutions that enables the retailer and supplier to manage inventory, product mix, and labor under the Scan Based Trading, ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager names.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $49,088 activity. Another trade for 2,200 shares valued at $15,108 was bought by FIELDS RANDALL K. $33,980 worth of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) was bought by Noll Austin F. Jr..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 237,509 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs, a New York-based fund reported 2,720 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 519,938 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.18% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg reported 11,588 shares stake. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 30,525 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated owns 11,675 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Personal Financial Svcs has 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 1,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl owns 45,694 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Ls Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Com reported 1.22M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% or 1,537 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering MGM Resorts Int`l (NYSE:MGM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. MGM Resorts Int`l has $3700 highest and $30 lowest target. $32.75’s average target is 13.83% above currents $28.77 stock price. MGM Resorts Int`l had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse initiated MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of MGM in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 22. Nomura maintained MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) rating on Friday, July 26. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $3700 target.