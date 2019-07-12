Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL); Realty Income (O)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

Realty Income Corp (O) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 259 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 211 decreased and sold stock positions in Realty Income Corp. The funds in our database now have: 215.58 million shares, down from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Realty Income Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 174 Increased: 185 New Position: 74.

Analysts expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 2 before the open.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 123.53% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Noble Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -55.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.28. About 4.28 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Fieldwood Energy; positive outlook; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY-EXISTING PRODUCTION,PROCESSING FACILITIES IN PLACE AT ALEN PLATFORM,IN PUNTA EUROPA REQUIRE ONLY MINOR CHANGES TO PRODUCE,PROCESS ALEN GAS; 10/05/2018 – NBL COMPLETES PACT TO MOVE PERMIAN CRUDE OIL TO CORPUS CHRISTI; 21/05/2018 – Rachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 25C; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale With Effective Transaction Date of Jan. 1

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $258.26M for 21.81 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crash Protection For Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income declares $0.2265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income: Watch Out Below – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Check: Real Growth Vs. Potential Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Community Bank Of Raymore holds 10.61% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation for 397,697 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owns 129,970 shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rench Wealth Management Inc. has 3.31% invested in the company for 68,724 shares. The New Jersey-based Honeywell International Inc has invested 2.55% in the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen, a Utah-based fund reported 3.71 million shares.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $22.53 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 53.13 P/E ratio. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate.

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.66. About 1.35 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (O) has risen 31.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou

Among 9 analysts covering Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Noble Energy had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 29 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NBL in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, February 26. Mizuho upgraded Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $29 target. Barclays Capital maintained Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $26 target. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the shares of NBL in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold Noble Energy, Inc. shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance has 0.02% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Boston Partners invested in 22.14M shares or 0.73% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 851,611 shares. Harding Loevner L P owns 1,600 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of holds 28,768 shares. Energ Opportunities Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.28% or 22,245 shares. Cleararc Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,720 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Foundation Resources Management reported 164,581 shares stake. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 9,450 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 1,430 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 14,052 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis L P has invested 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). The Connecticut-based Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.68% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $379,150 activity. 16,564 shares were sold by Fisher Kenneth M., worth $379,150 on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Noble Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 2 – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The AES Corporation (AES) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.06 billion. The Company’s principal projects are located in onshore DJ Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Permian Basin, and Marcellus Shale, the United States; deepwater Gulf of Mexico; Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea; and offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname, and Newfoundland. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had approximately 1,437 million barrels oil equivalent of total proved reserves.