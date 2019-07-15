Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL); Shorts at Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Raised By 20.04%

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) had an increase of 20.04% in short interest. GPOR’s SI was 20.59M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 20.04% from 17.16M shares previously. With 3.33 million avg volume, 6 days are for Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s short sellers to cover GPOR’s short positions. The SI to Gulfport Energy Corporation’s float is 13.94%. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 6.15M shares traded or 65.99% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M

Analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 90.00% from last quarter’s $-0.4 EPS. After having $0.20 EPS previously, NGL Energy Partners LP’s analysts see -120.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 337,282 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 32.60% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $5.11B, EST. $4.16B; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 08/03/2018 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ON MARCH 6, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO BUY NGL’S RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS -; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga" on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Natural Gas Rises on Weather, Storm-Induced Disruptions – Nasdaq" published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Gulfport Energy Corporation's (NASDAQ:GPOR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance" on June 04, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Gulfport Energy had 14 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 13. As per Tuesday, January 29, the company rating was downgraded by Guggenheim. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Monday, June 24. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 18 by Tudor Pickering. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Hold” on Friday, March 1.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Wood David M., worth $80,600 on Tuesday, March 5.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $665.95 million. The Company’s principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. It has a 1.78 P/E ratio. The firm also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand.

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. It has a 7.54 P/E ratio. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from natural gas and crude oil production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire" on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Why Units of NGL Energy Partners Have Skyrocketed 54% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool" published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "NGL Energy gets investment from EIG, FS Energy and Power Fund – Seeking Alpha" on July 02, 2019.

