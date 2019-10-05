Analysts See $0.04 EPS for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO); Agnc Investment (AGNC) Sellers Decreased By 30.25% Their Shorts

Analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report $0.04 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. NEO’s profit would be $4.15 million giving it 124.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, NeoGenomics, Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 688,475 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M

Agnc Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) had a decrease of 30.25% in short interest. AGNC’s SI was 11.91M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 30.25% from 17.08M shares previously. With 5.09M avg volume, 2 days are for Agnc Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s short sellers to cover AGNC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 3.15M shares traded. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has declined 12.60% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AGNC News: 24/05/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $558.0M; 25/04/2018 – AGNC Investment 1Q Comprehensive Loss 53c/Sh; 02/05/2018 – AGNC REPORTS AMENDMENT TO MTGE MANAGEMENT PACT; 15/03/2018 – AGNC Investment Declares Dividend of 50c; 25/04/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225 MLN VS $198 MLN; 23/05/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AGNC, EIGR, FND, GNBC, QUIK; 02/05/2018 – AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Amendment To MTGE Management Agreement In Connection With Proposed Acquisition Of MTGE Investme; 25/04/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $1.06; 25/04/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT CORP AGNC.O – QTRLY COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.53; 25/04/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY’S INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO TOTALED $69.3 BLN

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), The Stock That Zoomed 298% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Microsoft’s 2 Biggest Announcements on Wednesday – The Motley Fool” published on October 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Next-Generation Healthcare Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On NeoGenomics, Yeti And More – Benzinga” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft’s Surface Duo Is a Niche Device With an Identity Crisis – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 05, 2019.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. It has a 948.1 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients' oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold NeoGenomics, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 25,000 shares. Oberweis Asset Management invested in 0.07% or 17,300 shares. Gam Ag reported 158,604 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 18,402 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank & owns 103 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 9,893 shares. Proshare Llc accumulated 11,631 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon reported 1.54 million shares. Pinebridge Investments L P stated it has 74,426 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1492 Cap accumulated 151,693 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 10,998 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 5,039 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 40,260 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 31,833 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William And Company Il holds 332,783 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AGNC estimates tangible NBV dips in August – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AGNC Investment prices depositary shares offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shareholders Are Down 26% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.02 million activity. Kain Gary D had bought 114,102 shares worth $2.02M.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.75 billion. The firm invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It currently has negative earnings. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements.

Investors sentiment Infinity in 2019 Q2. Its in 2019Q1. It [12345], as 0 investors sold AGNC Investment Corp. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 341,318 shares or 9.24% more from 312,442 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd accumulated 45,453 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has invested 0.03% in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC). Moreover, Amer Research And has 0% invested in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC). Cortland Assoc Mo has invested 0.03% in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).