Analysts See $0.04 EPS for Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK); Calamp Has 0.95 Sentiment

Calamp Corp (CAMP) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 61 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 64 decreased and sold their stakes in Calamp Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 25.87 million shares, down from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Calamp Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 52 Increased: 44 New Position: 17.

Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 1.45% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. for 211,943 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 223,800 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Services Llc has 0.95% invested in the company for 126,129 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 0.87% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 150,049 shares.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $370.94 million. The firm provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable clients in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their activities by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It has a 315.14 P/E ratio. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Mitek Systems, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 7,000 shares. Granite Prns Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 243,952 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 26 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 17,069 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 7,500 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc invested in 0.14% or 83,950 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 9,182 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 432 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). 465,110 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Water Island Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 15,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 42,649 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc holds 0% or 11,809 shares in its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 262,680 shares in its portfolio.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $406.18 million. The firm applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $254,162 activity. 11,377 shares valued at $127,081 were sold by Ritter Stephen on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 3 analysts covering Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mitek Systems had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Benchmark. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Roth Capital.

