Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for Marchex, Inc. (MCHX); AMERITEK VENTURES (ATVK) Shorts Down By 34.17%

AMERITEK VENTURES (OTCMKTS:ATVK) had a decrease of 34.17% in short interest. ATVK’s SI was 327,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 34.17% from 496,900 shares previously. It closed at $0.0008 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report $-0.04 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 35,723 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook

Ameritek Ventures manufactures machinery to produce optical fiber preforms. The company has market cap of $71,795.

Marchex, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising analytics company. The company has market cap of $138.07 million. The Company’s products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as attributes inbound phone calls made directly from paid search ads and landing pages to a keyword. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising, as well as measures the influence that display advertising has on inbound phone calls; Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as offer advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses.