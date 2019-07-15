Analysts See $0.04 EPS for Information Services Group, Inc. (III); Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Has 1.43 Sentiment

Analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. III’s profit would be $1.87M giving it 17.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Information Services Group, Inc.’s analysts see -500.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 24,950 shares traded. Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has declined 23.23% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical III News: 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 09/03/2018 – ISG Invites Nominations for Inaugural ISG Paragon Awards™ Program in the Americas; 02/05/2018 – Automation’s Impact on Life Sciences the Subject of ISG Webinar on May 3; 29/03/2018 – Demands of Digital Business Driving Growth in Data Center Services, Says ISG Research Report; 09/05/2018 – Info Services Group 1Q Rev $68.9M; 29/05/2018 – Former White House, State Department Digital Expert Headlines ISG Digital Business Summit in Dallas; 11/04/2018 – ISG lndex™: Digital Drives Global Sourcing Market to New Heights in First Quarter; 30/05/2018 – John Hancock, ISG to Discuss Insurer’s RPA Success at Automation Anywhere Conference; 11/05/2018 – ISG Expert to Discuss Machine Learning on May 15 CFO Magazine Webcast; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 159 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 111 cut down and sold holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 74.26 million shares, up from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sarepta Therapeutics Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 88 Increased: 102 New Position: 57.

Among 2 analysts covering Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Information Services Group had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Noble Financial maintained the shares of III in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold Information Services Group, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 21.08 million shares or 0.46% less from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 45,594 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 53,484 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 31,700 shares. 69,190 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Com. Moreover, Minerva Advsrs Llc has 0.06% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 27,294 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1,471 shares. Axa holds 0% or 154,800 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 12,606 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 18,462 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Mcgowan Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 203,209 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital invested in 0.01% or 223,300 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Bessemer Group reported 56,120 shares. Punch Investment Mngmt invested in 937,000 shares.

Information Services Group, Inc. provides technology insights, market intelligence, and advisory services in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $133.38 million. The firm offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and activities design; change management; market intelligence; and technology research and analysis. It has a 23.75 P/E ratio. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $206,902 activity. 13,500 shares were bought by Lavieri Todd D., worth $50,490. $148,800 worth of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) shares were bought by CONNORS MICHAEL P. Another trade for 2,050 shares valued at $7,612 was bought by Berger David E..

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $24.19 million activity.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.34 EPS, down 103.03% or $0.68 from last year’s $-0.66 per share. After $-1.07 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.23% negative EPS growth.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company has market cap of $11.67 billion. The firm offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy , which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD.