Analysts See $0.04 EPS for Information Services Group, Inc. (III); Eversource Energy (D/B/A (ES) Shorts Lowered By 6.74%

Analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 5 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. III’s profit would be $1.87M giving it 17.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Information Services Group, Inc.’s analysts see -500.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.74. About 28,216 shares traded. Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has declined 23.23% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical III News: 14/03/2018 – Info Services Group 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/03/2018 – Demands of Digital Business Driving Growth in Data Center Services, Says ISG Research Report; 16/04/2018 – ISG Announces Finalists for Inaugural ISG Paragon Awards™ Program in the Americas; 26/04/2018 – ISG Event Explores Digital Future of Work; 07/03/2018 ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $35-$37 MLN; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05; 13/03/2018 – Digital Retailing the Focus of ISG Webinar on March 14; 19/04/2018 – ISG Recognizes Digital Transformation Leaders in New Book; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC lll.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $285 MLN TO $292 MLN

Eversource Energy (D/B/A (NYSE:ES) had a decrease of 6.74% in short interest. ES’s SI was 4.02M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.74% from 4.31 million shares previously. With 1.56 million avg volume, 3 days are for Eversource Energy (D/B/A (NYSE:ES)’s short sellers to cover ES’s short positions. The SI to Eversource Energy (D/B/A’s float is 1.27%. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $76.53. About 1.51M shares traded. Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has risen 26.20% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ES News: 27/04/2018 – Sen. Murphy: PURA HEEDS MURPHY’S CALL, LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO EVERSOURCE SHUTOFFS; 02/05/2018 – EVERSOURCE 1Q EPS 85C; 06/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE SAYS NO SIGN PERSONAL CUSTOMER INFO COMPROMISED; 02/05/2018 – Eversource Energy 1Q Net $269.5M; 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY – ON APRIL 17, CO SENT FOLLOW-UP COMMUNICATION TO CONNECTICUT WATER EXPRESSING ITS CONTINUED INTEREST IN PURSUING AN ACQUISITION; 04/05/2018 – Eversource Sends Open Letter to Connecticut Water Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Cape Cod Today: Eversource: Helicopter Inspections Begin Tuesday; 06/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE SPOKESMAN AL LARA COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER – HAS RIGHT UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT TO REVIEW, NEGOTIATE ANY ALTERNATIVE PROPOSALS RECEIVED UNTIL 11:59 P.M. ET ON JULY 14, 2018; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE RATINGS TO PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE’S UTILITY COST RECOVERY BONDS

Information Services Group, Inc. provides technology insights, market intelligence, and advisory services in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $128.23 million. The firm offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and activities design; change management; market intelligence; and technology research and analysis. It has a 28.25 P/E ratio. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments.

Among 2 analysts covering Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Information Services Group had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. Noble Financial maintained the shares of III in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold Information Services Group, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 21.08 million shares or 0.46% less from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). 69,190 are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Company. Grp holds 0% or 21,775 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager L P owns 12,606 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp owns 25,729 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Punch And Associates Inv Mgmt accumulated 937,000 shares or 0.3% of the stock. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 0% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 122,581 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 154,800 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Vanguard holds 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) or 2.02 million shares. 223,300 were reported by Bridgeway Cap. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $206,902 activity. $50,490 worth of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) shares were bought by Lavieri Todd D.. Another trade for 2,050 shares valued at $7,612 was made by Berger David E. on Wednesday, March 20. 40,000 shares were bought by CONNORS MICHAEL P, worth $148,800.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company has market cap of $24.28 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It has a 22.71 P/E ratio. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Among 6 analysts covering Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eversource Energy had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8800 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The stock of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 7 by UBS. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by Barclays Capital. Scotia Capital maintained Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Scotia Capital has “Sell” rating and $63 target. The stock of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.