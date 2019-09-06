Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for HEXO Corp. (HEXO); Marlin Business Services (MRLN) Sellers Increased By 18.16% Their Shorts

Marlin Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:MRLN) had an increase of 18.16% in short interest. MRLN’s SI was 114,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.16% from 96,900 shares previously. With 14,000 avg volume, 8 days are for Marlin Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:MRLN)’s short sellers to cover MRLN’s short positions. The SI to Marlin Business Services Corp’s float is 1%. The stock increased 4.73% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 18,190 shares traded or 8.90% up from the average. Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) has declined 23.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MRLN News: 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 02/04/2018 – MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES- ENTERED FORWARD FLOW SALE DEAL WITH VARADERO CAPITAL L.P; 20/03/2018 – Marlin Business Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 27-28; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marlin Business Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRLN); 03/05/2018 – MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP MRLN.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.95 TO $2.10; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.5% of Marlin Business; 03/05/2018 – Marlin Business Services 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 27/03/2018 – Marlin Business at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 22/05/2018 – Marlin Business Services Corp. to Participate in the LD Micro Invitational Conference

Analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to report $-0.04 EPS on September, 12.After having $-0.03 EPS previously, HEXO Corp.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 3.42 million shares traded. HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has risen 34.51% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.51% the S&P500.

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiary, Marlin Leasing Corporation, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $296.56 million. It finances approximately 100 categories of commercial equipment, including copiers, security systems, computers and software, telecommunications equipment, and certain commercial and industrial equipment. It has a 12.46 P/E ratio. The company, through its other subsidiaries, also offers property insurance coverage on its equipment; and issues Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation -insured deposits and money market demand accounts.

More notable recent Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/31/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waterplay and Marlin Capital Solutions Create Financing Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Marlin Business Services Corp. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 9.89 million shares or 0.70% less from 9.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 0% or 25,327 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 129 shares. Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability Com accumulated 300 shares. Amer Interest Gp reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,815 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru owns 805 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has 1,287 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L L P Nc owns 28,961 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 2,101 shares. Basswood Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.88% invested in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN). Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 4,277 shares in its portfolio. 2,206 are held by Citigroup Inc. Sg Americas Ltd accumulated 7,106 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 525,656 shares.