Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for HEXO Corp. (HEXO); Immunogen (IMGN)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

Analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to report $-0.04 EPS on September, 12.After having $-0.03 EPS previously, HEXO Corp.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 3.67 million shares traded. HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has risen 34.51% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.51% the S&P500.

Immunogen Inc (IMGN) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 81 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 63 reduced and sold stakes in Immunogen Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 113.69 million shares, down from 119.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Immunogen Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 41 Increased: 50 New Position: 31.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc., produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The firm offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It currently has negative earnings. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Redmile Group Llc holds 1.04% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. for 13.06 million shares. Qvt Financial Lp owns 1.38 million shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fernwood Investment Management Llc has 0.27% invested in the company for 187,000 shares. The California-based Endurant Capital Management Lp has invested 0.2% in the stock. Birchview Capital Lp, a Vermont-based fund reported 90,000 shares.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company has market cap of $424.18 million. The firm develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate technology. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML.