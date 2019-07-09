Analysts See $0.04 EPS for GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP); CV SCIENCES (CVSI) Shorts Lowered By 5.42%

CV SCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:CVSI) had a decrease of 5.42% in short interest. CVSI’s SI was 1.40M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.42% from 1.48 million shares previously. With 1.78 million avg volume, 1 days are for CV SCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:CVSI)’s short sellers to cover CVSI’s short positions. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 206,377 shares traded. CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 63.64% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. GVP’s profit would be $799,852 giving it 13.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, GSE Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 35,608 shares traded. GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) has declined 22.73% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.16% the S&P500. Some Historical GVP News: 14/05/2018 – GSE SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION ANTICIPATED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GSE’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS; 15/05/2018 – GSE SYSTEMS INC – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018, INCREASED TO $72.4 MLN FROM $71.4 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in GSE; 15/05/2018 – GSE Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 21/04/2018 – DJ GSE Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVP); 29/05/2018 – MTN GROUP LTD MTNJ.J – SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (SEC) AND GSE HAVE APPROVED IPO AND LISTING RESPECTIVELY; 14/05/2018 – GSE SYSTEMS SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO ADJ. EARNINGS; 14/05/2018 – GSE SYSTEMS, BUYS TRUE NORTH CONSULTING, LLC; 14/05/2018 – GSE SYSTEMS INC – GSE SECURES $25 MLN DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN TO FUND ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – Joy: MTN receives regulatory approval to list on GSE

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $241,227 activity. On Monday, May 20 Loudermilk Kyle Justin bought $230,000 worth of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) or 100,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold GSE Systems, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 4.79 million shares or 1.81% more from 4.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 786,638 are owned by S Squared Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested in 3,320 shares. Essex Invest Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 190,376 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Lc reported 2,604 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) for 97,188 shares. 14,882 are held by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Teton Advsr Incorporated holds 20,000 shares. Cove Street Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 287,046 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 24,211 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) for 147,100 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 455,672 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 117 shares.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $43.19 million. It operates in two divisions, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. It currently has negative earnings. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

