Analysts See $0.04 EPS for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS); Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Increased Qep Res (QEP) Position

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased Qep Res Inc (QEP) stake by 350.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd acquired 6.31M shares as Qep Res Inc (QEP)’s stock declined 31.54%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 8.11 million shares with $58.66M value, up from 1.80M last quarter. Qep Res Inc now has $895.74M valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.765. About 2.48 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M

Analysts expect Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) to report $0.04 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. GSS’s profit would be $4.36 million giving it 18.03 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s analysts see 300.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.65% or $0.2054 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8846. About 445,968 shares traded. Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has risen 2.90% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GSS News: 29/03/2018 – Golden Star Files Updated Technical Report for Bogoso/Prestea Gold Mine; 11/04/2018 – GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD – SEVERANCE PAYMENTS RELATING TO WASSA MAIN PIT WORKFORCE ARE LARGELY COMPLETE; 02/05/2018 – Golden Star Resources: On Track to Achieve Full Yr Guidance on Gold Production; 11/04/2018 – GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED GOLD PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Golden Star Resources 1Q Rev $70.8M; 12/04/2018 – Golden Star Doubles lnferred Mineral Resources at Wassa Underground Gold Mine; 27/03/2018 GOLDEN STAR ANNOUNCES MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE UPDATE; 02/05/2018 – Golden Star Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 16/04/2018 – GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD GSC.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company has market cap of $314.69 million. The firm owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground development project, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds interests in various gold exploration projects in Ghana and other parts of West Africa, and in South America, as well as holds and manages exploration properties in Brazil.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) stake by 2.85M shares to 1.11 million valued at $24.85M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) stake by 3.92 million shares and now owns 904,744 shares. Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability reported 16,600 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 91,360 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 784,629 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 25,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Creative Planning reported 118,830 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 60,800 shares. Captrust Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 16,809 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 222,515 shares. Key Group (Cayman) Limited holds 8.11 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Bancshares Of America Corporation De accumulated 2.31 million shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 1.11 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants stated it has 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $133,950 activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $52,500 was made by TRICE DAVID A on Friday, August 30. WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K bought $20,850 worth of stock. The insider Cutt Timothy J. bought $60,600.