Analysts See $-0.04 EPS for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT); ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT LTD ORDINARY SHARES (ROVVF) Shorts Down By 24.06%

Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Fulgent Genetics, Inc.’s analysts see -55.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 3,844 shares traded. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has risen 43.56% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FLGT News: 22/04/2018 DJ Fulgent Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLGT); 07/05/2018 – Fulgent Genetics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 07/05/2018 – Fulgent Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 11c

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) had a decrease of 24.06% in short interest. ROVVF’s SI was 10,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 24.06% from 13,300 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 51 days are for ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ROVVF)’s short sellers to cover ROVVF’s short positions. It closed at $7.59 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The company has market cap of $116.73 million. The company's technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games worldwide. The company has market cap of $. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer products and other entertainment content, as well as develops a cloud game service.